Recording artiste DevineSongz collaborates with Jah Vinci from Jamaica on his latest single JAH JAH.

The song was recorded in Jamaica late last year and will be available for pre-download on March 03rd before it goes public on March 17th.

DevineSongz recently signed a distribution contract with VPAL MUSIC for this collaboration and also for his upcoming EP #TASTEOFEMOTIONS which will be released this year.

Fresh from his promotional tour which included interviews in Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and New Jersey and a major photo shoot in Miami, Devine is well poised to cement his brand in the international and regional market.

As usual, Devine continues to dedicate time and effort into perfecting his style. Flawless execution of his art will bear witness to his passion, as he treats fans all over the world at his upcoming shows and appearances.

Mamazboiz management continues to play a pivotal role in the success of the brand that is DevineSongz.