Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T CarnivalLoop - Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 1:04 PM
Grenada’s Jab Jab music, St Lucia’s Dennery Segment and Barbados’ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.
Now, Bouyon stars from Dominica are eyeing the T&T market with hopes of establishing their genre of music here.
Chief among them is the current king of Bouyon, Asa Bantan.
Loop saw Bantan in action at the recent World Creole Music Festival in Dominica where he had patrons jumping, waving, flinging water and napkins all over the place.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.