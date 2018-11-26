Asa Bantan

Grenada’s Jab Jab music, St Lucia’s Dennery Segment and Barbados’ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.

Now, Bouyon stars from Dominica are eyeing the T&T market with hopes of establishing their genre of music here.

Chief among them is the current king of Bouyon, Asa Bantan.

Loop saw Bantan in action at the recent World Creole Music Festival in Dominica where he had patrons jumping, waving, flinging water and napkins all over the place.

