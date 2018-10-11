A Dominican Dancehall artiste, who goes by the stage name Brukout, is making his presence known on the entertainment scene in Jamaica.

Originally from Fond Cole, Brukout, who real names is Earl Frederick, is a talented, DJ and Song Writer.

He broke out on the scene with a hit single ‘Hustle Hard’ on the Money Riddim by Mainfocus Records in Grants Pen, which created a buzz in Jamaica.

Although his music is relatively new on the Jamaican Dancehall platform, he is already being compared to the Legendary Bounty Killer. His deep vocals, aggressive delivery and lyrics have kept him above the rest in the studio and on stage performances.

Brukout has collaborated with International Reggae Artist Turbulance with a single called ‘When Your Gone’ which is being recognized widely on the international market.

Brukout also recorded a song ‘Weekend’ by Di Kemys Records from the Big Ship Family in Jamaica.

He has also made recordings with other producers such as Natural Entertainment, Supreme Records, Charlie Brown from Bahamas. His music is featured consistently on Mix Cds in the Streets such as Cdbanging, Hottball, DjKenny and Dj Gat in Jamaica.

Brukout, who was featured on the Jamaican TV station, TVJ Roll Out, performed live.

He has also performed live on Hype TV Up and Live Program in Jamaica.

Brukout said his music reflects life and what he is going through.

His Pain and Struggle were reflected in his single ‘Jah Guide I’ on the Vyhrall Riddim from Natural Bridge Records.

Brukout has teamed up with the Mixtape General and Producer Cdbanging and has already recorded numerous songs on popular riddims including ‘Zero Hero’ on the High Jak Riddim, ‘DWEET’ on the Dancehall Banger Riddim and ‘Crook’ on the Street God Riddim, with featured artist such as Wayne Wonder, Mr. Vegas, Macka Diamond, Frankie Sly, Destiny Sparta, Lisa Hyper, just to name a few.

Brukout is presently working with a list of producers to make his name known and presence felt as a Dancehall artiste who is consistent, hardworking and dedicated to the Music Industry.

It is his passion to help bridge the gap between the Jamaica and Dominica’s Music industry, and create opportunities for other up and coming dancehall artists from Dominica to penetrate their music in the Jamaican Dancehall industry.

Brukout is also the co-founder of the TV show BTV which was based in Jamaica, of which he is the Graphics Designer and Video Editor.

He is also the Graphics Designer for Mix tape Generals for popular names in Jamaica such as DJ Kenny Hottaball, Cdbanging, Dj Gat.

Brukout has also done Graphic covers art for well known DanceHall artists to include Wayne Wonder, Macka Diamond, Vegas, Lisa hype, Destiny Sparta, Raine Seville and many more.

He has edited videos for other artists such as C9 and MR.banging.

Brukout has just released his official video ‘Afi Touch Di Road’ on the Yard flex riddim by Di Kemys Records.

On the local platform, Brukout has just released a Bouyon single, Hustle Hard (Remix) produced by Dj Flip da Boss from Dominica.

Brukout is currently working hard to get his brand into the Dominican market and is already due to perform on the Reunion Gopwel which is to be held on the 24th of October and Reggae on the Board Walk 25th of October, 2018.

Brukout has just released two mixtapes by Dj Kenny; ‘Hustle Hard’ mixtape and Dj Gat ‘Afi Touch Da Road’ mixtape.

His music is constantly being released weekly by Dj Gat an Hottaball in Jamaica.

He is now hoping to stir up the DanceHall Music industry in Dominica.

Listen to Brukout’s song ‘Mayhem’ below.