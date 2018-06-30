Shihan Shannah Robin, born in Marigot Dominica, is already known locally as a philanthropist, educator, national athlete and accomplished martial artist. He is also the head of the Universal Martial Arts Academy – Robin Ryu. Recently Shihan (a Japanese term meaning senior or master instructor) has made some big strides into the entertainment industry. He has featured on several popular media including DC’s arrow in Season 6 episode 21. He hopes to continue gaining rolls as he has always had the dream of being in the entertainment industry.

Shannah Robin was born in Marigot, Dominica on September 17th 1981 to humble means, from a young age he would often work odd jobs in order to support himself and his family. His upbringing was varied and difficult but as a result he has been no stranger to hard work. Armed with his work ethic along with moral guidance and wise sayings from his Grandmother he was able overcome the challenges which has responsible for the downfall of many of the young men from his generation to become the head of his own international school of martial arts.

He has also produced his own documentary about his life called A journey of courage: the life of Shihan Shannah Robin. Which has already been shown to the youth of Isaiah Thomas Secondary School. He hopes his documentary will inspire people to overcome their challenges and achieve success. To this end he has pledged the proceeds to sponsor the highest achiever in technical drawing each year, for the next 3 years. He informs DNO that this process has already started.

On relocating to Canada Shihan Robin was introduced to the movie and television industry an opportunity that garnered him several roles in TV shows and movies including: The Arrow, The Colony, The 100, Pup Star 2, Once Upon a Time, I-zombie, and Ice. He has confirmed featured roles in The Arrow and Pup Star 2.

Even with his success abroad Shihan Robin was clear that he has not left his home behind. He travels back and forth between Dominica and his business operations abroad. Always eager to give back, he was here after hurricane Maria contributing to extensive recovery efforts within the local community while also rebuilding his business.

Below is a video clip of his appearance on the TV show arrow

A website is being created where his documentary will be made available online. Currently, a copy can be obtained at his dojo in Roseau, address and contact below:

Universal Martial Arts Academy – Robin Ryu

4 Federation Drive, Goodwill

Roseau, Dominica

(767) 612-5822