Dominican produces track with Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny FabulousDominica News Online - Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at 12:09 PM
A newly released track collaboration by Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous is powered by music produced by local Music Producer “Dada” Lawrence.
Krishna Lawrence operates out of the Dominica Cotton Groove Studio and has long advocated for the advancement of Bouyon music while expanding and improving the standards of the genre. Lawrence has made a name for himself producing Bouyon riddims for various Caribbean artistes.
