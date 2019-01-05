A newly released track collaboration by Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous is powered by music produced by local Music Producer Krishna “Dada” Lawrence.

Krishna Lawrence operates out of the Dominica Cotton Groove Studio and has long advocated for the advancement of Bouyon music while expanding and improving the standards of the genre. Lawrence has made a name for himself producing Bouyon riddims for various Caribbean artistes.

Another collaborative effort which involved popular Bouyon artiste, Asa Bantan, was also released recently.