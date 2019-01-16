Edd Elick has a found a way of combining his passions of poetry and film along with his education, to create content for self-expression that has garnered thousands of views across online media.

Elick, who hails from Fond Cole, graduated from UWI Open Campus with a BSc in Management Studies. He told DNO, in a press release, that through his educational and life experiences, he became enthralled by social behaviour which he draws from, to create his videos.

His latest video (Fall in Love With Yourself) urges individuals to appreciate, respect, value and love themselves for as he states,”..you are all you really have in this world.”

He also stated in the release,” Self- love is not to be confused with selfishness or NPD (narcissistic personal disorder).”

Elick coninues,” You have to love yourself for you to be able to give out love. When you truly love yourself you will be a force to be reckoned with, and your relationships, family, friends and society as a whole, will benefit greatly.”

The video was written and produced by Elick with help from Alewore Elick who served as camera assistant and Makima Pemberton who assisted with decorations.

Elick’s content can be viewed via his pages on facebook and youtube.