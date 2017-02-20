Dominican wins pageant in CubaDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 3:13 PM
Kaele Lirisa Benjamin, a 19-year-old from Dominica, has won the Miss Caribe 2017 which was staged by the Escuela Latin Americana de Medicina (ELAM) on Saturday, February 11th 2017 in Havana, Cuba.
All nine contestants are medical students at ELAM representing their respective Caribbean islands namely, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, St. Kitts, St Lucia, St. Vincent and Trinidad.
For her talent Benjamin gave a choral speech and danced to Caribbean rhythms, culminating by singing “Welcome to my Island Baby” from Dominica’s very own BREVE.
Benjamin was overwhelmed with excitement as she consistently impressed the judges in all five rounds: Swimsuit, Costume, Talent, Evening Wear and Interview.
She spoke eloquently on the effect of the contest in helping to boost one’s confidence amidst the life’s challenges. She was judged “Best in Swim Wear” and also copped “The People’s Choice Award” on her way to becoming the Ms. Caribe 2017.
Her stunning off-shoulder fuschia gown with navy blue sequins was made by Dominican seamstress, Nisha Cuffy and her swimsuit by Miss Philomena of Bioche.
The first runner-up was Tishima Browne, from St Kitts and Nevis. Before migrating to Cuba in 2016, Browne was Ms St Kitts and Nevis 2014-2015. She was a real challenge as she got four awards that evening; “Best Evening Wear”, “Ms. Photogenic”, “Best Talent” and “Best in Interview”.
The second runner-up position was taken by Shinisse Simmons, from Trinidad, who also received the award for “Best Costume”.
Chadel Walker of Jamaica, Miss Caribe 2016, crowned her successor, Kaele Benjamin, before a crowd of screaming supporters.
Benjamin left Dominica for Cuba in September 2016 on a government scholarship to pursue her medical studies. She had the support of her full family at the event as her parents Drs Liris and Griffin Benjamin, along with her elder sister Carlita Benjamin and her brother Carty Benjamin, a fourth year medical student already based in Cuba, were all present.
Sincere thanks are expressed to her chief chaperone Arlene Ferrol, and the team of Dominican medical students along with Nyanka Samuel-Robinson, (former National Carnival Queen of Grenada, 2015 and now a medical student).
Benjamin served as Head Girl of the Convent High School 2013-2014 and was part of the winning duo of Dominica State College Got Talent 2015.
19 Comments
Congrats! however, it appears that this whole family is given scholarships by the government even if they don’t support the government and they can afford to pay for their children education. What about the children of farmers, fishermen the ordinary public servant who are refused even mere education assistance.
shame!!!!!!!!!
Excuse me but children of farmers and fishermen do get scholarships to go out to study. Tell them to work harder so their names will be on news too for ignorant people like you to know them…smh and even if the parents can afford whether they support dlp or not, when these children have all their cxc ones and look promising for the country’s future, should we tell them NO to the opportunities to further their education?
Stupes….think before speaking rubbish
Keep the politics out of it and just congratulate the young lady on her achievement. Why must everything be politics. It’s sickening that a young lady who is studying took part in, and won, a pageant that sheds further positive light on Dominica, has to have a happy occasion twisted for the sake of politics.
Welcome to.my island baby!!!
Congratulations Kaele!
I am sure the presence of your Dad and Family to see this happen must have been a great encouragement.
You make us all proud.
well done young lady.
Lovely, congrats and you are beautiful. All the best with your studies
Congratulations Kaele! Nisha Cuffy! I am always so impressed with your work! Congratulations as well!
Congratulations from the home circle, Kaele. Keep reaching for the stars, it only gets better. Our prayers are always with you.
Muy bien. Te quiero Cuba!
YaY! Beautiful.
Congratulations Kaele! You made us all proud!
Beauty, talent and brains.
Good things happening while Linton running behind the pm round the carribean spreading lies.
Congratulations Ms. Kaele, you have done your family and Dominica proud with your achievements. I hope the that the young girls will see the results of hard work and determination brings good accomplishments and successful career as long as you give it your all and don’t let anyone or anything distract you from your studies in school, again, congratulations and GOD BLESS YOU. I wish you continued success to the future.
it is news like this i love to hear. something positive for a change
Beauty and Brains!!! A smashing combo!!! go Kaele!!Congrats to the Benji family!! and to Dominica!!!
amidst all this stress, its good to read some happy news!!!! WELL DONE MY DEAR!!!!!
Anywhere Dominican’s are in the world,they make as feel proud.