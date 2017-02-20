Kaele Lirisa Benjamin, a 19-year-old from Dominica, has won the Miss Caribe 2017 which was staged by the Escuela Latin Americana de Medicina (ELAM) on Saturday, February 11th 2017 in Havana, Cuba.

All nine contestants are medical students at ELAM representing their respective Caribbean islands namely, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, St. Kitts, St Lucia, St. Vincent and Trinidad.

For her talent Benjamin gave a choral speech and danced to Caribbean rhythms, culminating by singing “Welcome to my Island Baby” from Dominica’s very own BREVE.

Benjamin was overwhelmed with excitement as she consistently impressed the judges in all five rounds: Swimsuit, Costume, Talent, Evening Wear and Interview.

She spoke eloquently on the effect of the contest in helping to boost one’s confidence amidst the life’s challenges. She was judged “Best in Swim Wear” and also copped “The People’s Choice Award” on her way to becoming the Ms. Caribe 2017.

Her stunning off-shoulder fuschia gown with navy blue sequins was made by Dominican seamstress, Nisha Cuffy and her swimsuit by Miss Philomena of Bioche.

The first runner-up was Tishima Browne, from St Kitts and Nevis. Before migrating to Cuba in 2016, Browne was Ms St Kitts and Nevis 2014-2015. She was a real challenge as she got four awards that evening; “Best Evening Wear”, “Ms. Photogenic”, “Best Talent” and “Best in Interview”.

The second runner-up position was taken by Shinisse Simmons, from Trinidad, who also received the award for “Best Costume”.

Chadel Walker of Jamaica, Miss Caribe 2016, crowned her successor, Kaele Benjamin, before a crowd of screaming supporters.

Benjamin left Dominica for Cuba in September 2016 on a government scholarship to pursue her medical studies. She had the support of her full family at the event as her parents Drs Liris and Griffin Benjamin, along with her elder sister Carlita Benjamin and her brother Carty Benjamin, a fourth year medical student already based in Cuba, were all present.

Sincere thanks are expressed to her chief chaperone Arlene Ferrol, and the team of Dominican medical students along with Nyanka Samuel-Robinson, (former National Carnival Queen of Grenada, 2015 and now a medical student).

Benjamin served as Head Girl of the Convent High School 2013-2014 and was part of the winning duo of Dominica State College Got Talent 2015.