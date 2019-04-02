Dominican writer’s poem featured ahead of upcoming book

Annette Phillip from Goodwill, Dominica is a writer who has had some of her poems published regionally and internationally. One of her poems appeared in June 2018 in a book called “Fractured Poetics” which is presently selling on Amazon. Another of her poems ‘Her name was Maria,’ was also featured by Island Signatures Magazine out of Barbados.”

After Hurricane Maria she said “I was saddened like every Dominican out there, and did do my part in assisting persons who were affected. I then decided to write a poem about the devastation of my sweet island remembering how it was before the Hurricane.”

This poem became ‘Her name was Maria’.

Phillip expressed gratitude and wishes to encourage others.

“I thank God for the beautiful gift of writing and hope I can inspire young Dominicans to never give up on their dreams,” she stated.

Phillip’s passion is writing and while poetry has always been her first love, she has written short stories and has the goal of publishing her book. She is currently in the process of publishing her first children’s book ‘Sammy’s Curious Adventure’ which will be out at the end of April 2019. She hopes to go on publishing her short story and in the near future, her string of poems.

To view Phillip’s Maria poem click here and go to page 6.

View the trailer for her upcoming book “Sammy’s Curious Adventure” which will be available via Amazon.