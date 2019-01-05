“Hands up, if you love fam­i­ly, show me your hands if you is one of we”.

So sings St Vin­cent and the Grenadines so­ca sen­sa­tion Gamal “Skin­ny Fab­u­lous” Doyle in his verse of this year’s Road March con­tender “Famalay”.

Well, it ap­pears that the girls of Con­vent High School (CHS) in Do­mini­ca ac­cept­ed the chal­lenge and did just that.

They per­formed the song us­ing Amer­i­can Sign Lan­guage (ASL).

Their teacher Le­an­dra Lan­der up­loaded a video of their ren­di­tion of the song to Face­book on Wednes­day and up to Thurs­day, it was viewed more than 31,000 times.

“We are sen­si­tive there are peo­ple who can­not hear so we use our hands,” Lan­der told Guardian Me­dia in a tele­phone in­ter­view on Thurs­day.

