Dominicans do soca in sign languageTrinidad & Tobago Guardian - Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 2:54 PM
“Hands up, if you love family, show me your hands if you is one of we”.
So sings St Vincent and the Grenadines soca sensation Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle in his verse of this year’s Road March contender “Famalay”.
Well, it appears that the girls of Convent High School (CHS) in Dominica accepted the challenge and did just that.
They performed the song using American Sign Language (ASL).
Their teacher Leandra Lander uploaded a video of their rendition of the song to Facebook on Wednesday and up to Thursday, it was viewed more than 31,000 times.
“We are sensitive there are people who cannot hear so we use our hands,” Lander told Guardian Media in a telephone interview on Thursday.
