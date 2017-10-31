Renowned Dominican-born performer Gordon Henderson will spearhead a major cultural event to mark Dominica’s 39th anniversary of independence on Saturday November 11, at the Krave Lounge in Sunrise, Florida from 5:00pm.

Dubbed the Pre 40 Reunion Gala, this formal dinner and dance is being staged to commemorate Dominica’s achievements since its political independence. Patrons will be treated to an elaborate buffet of Creole delicacies, to include codfish sancoach, callallo crab, dumplings and ground provisions, sorrel, ginger beer and lime squash.

The mayor of the city of Sunrise, Michael J. Ryan, will welcome patrons to the city before the main course is served. Several delegates from around the Caribbean, as well as the U.S, are expected to attend and deliver brief messages of solidarity interspersed with cultural performances.

Post dinner tributes will form a major part of the occasion. During a segment called ‘Open up Dominica,’ patrons will randomly deliver messages of comfort and hope to citizens on the homeland in the aftermath of hurricane Maria paving the way for the keynote address which will be presented by Doreen Shillingford, president of the Dominica Tampa Bay Association and former Dominica government minister.

Gordon Henderson of Exile One with a live band will then take center stage for a complete repertoire of vintage Candence-lypso classics. His performance promises to be an awakening for the Dominica nation at a time when it is needed most. Gordon and Exile one revolutionized Dominica’s music during the resilient 70’s and this nostalgic moment will be revisited through the music.

The Original Wadicole, featuring Wadix and Orlé will keep patrons dancing through the rest of the evening. This Golden Drum Award winning musical dynasty is expected to roll back the years with their music selection and take us back to contemporary times. The event is staged in honor of lives lost by the passage of hurricane Maria and a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Dominica Disaster Relief of South Florida to support ongoing relief efforts.

Patronage for the occasion is $65.00 single tickets and $100.00 for couples. Advance tickets may be reserved at http://pre40reuniongala.com/ or by calling (561) 577 – 6742 or (954) 857 – 6966. This event is presented by One Caribbean Culture LLC in association with Dominica Disaster Relief of South Florida. Dominicans and friends of Dominica are invited to participate.