The Association of Music Professionals (AMP) is on the move and is planning a series of market opening exercises designed to promote Dominica’s music in Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean and the USA.

With funding provided by the Government of Dominica, the Association, in cooperation with TRACE Media Company, is planning a series of activities to boost the promotion of Dominica’s music across the world utilizing the company’s TV outlets, Radio stations and their new subscription Video on demand internet platform.

DNO understands that Trace has given a written commitment to AMP to promote Dominica’s artists on its various media outlets across all the markets where its TRACE Tropical network is available. This collaboration holds great promise for Dominica’s music which will have wide visibility across the world, but particularly in the French West Indies, French Guyana, Europe, West and southern Africa and Portuguese speaking countries.

Now that the AID bank has received the million dollar funding intended for lending to music businesses, the commitment of a major media outlet to promote Dominica’s music has come at a very opportune moment. The programme of activities will involve the production of a ten track album featuring various artists followed show cases in Guadeloupe, Martinique and Paris for the artists.

TRACE will work collaboratively with AMP on these showcases and will promote the events as well as film for later replay. Additionally, four or five 26 minute films will be produced, one on each artist that will be played on the company’s TV outlets during a Dominica month that will also feature highlights from 19th edition of the WCMF.

AMP is therefore inviting all its members as well as all musicians and other music professionals in Dominica to a special meeting to discuss the roll out of this programme. The venue is the Calypso House at Bath Estate on Wednesday 10th May at 5 PM.

If you are a musician, a music manager, a record producer, songwriter, composer, booking agent, entertainment attorney or other music business professional you cannot afford to miss this meeting.