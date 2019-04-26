Dominica’s Lady of Song eyes 50 as plans unfold to celebrate her 40th anniversary in music

Event promoter, Leroy “Wadix” Charles said music icon Ophelia Olivaccé Marie has revolutionized the entire creole world but is not shown enough recognition in Dominica.

Charles spoke at the launch of the first edition of Mama Creole on Mother’s Day Weekend which is being held to celebrate Ophelia’s 40th anniversary in the music business.

Charles said Marie has made a difference to show business in Dominica.

“This lady has done so much for Dominica. She actually revolutionized the entire creole world, prior to her entrance which used to be a masculine concept, masculine lead vocalist. She enraptured, she captured, she invaded the creole world…her voice, her charisma,” he stated.

“As a matter of fact, show business prior to that it was more for dance, the Dominican bands, the French bands but for the first-time, people saw a difference. Here is this lady coming up with a show business [approach] in tremendous outfits, dancing and her vocals…out of this world,”Charles stated.

Charles pointed to the singer’s sold out performances in “over 8 cities in Paris” but lamented the fact that Ophelia has performed only six times at the World Creole Music Festival and never at the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival.

“I wonder why?..Never been at the jazz festival; I wonder why?”, he asked. ” We have to learn to appreciate our gems, the trail blazers, the legends. Those who have actually blazed and she not only blazed but exemplarily blazed the trail for us.”

Charles called for Dominicans to show Ophelia love throughout the rest of her life.

Dominica’s Lady of song, Ophelia Olivaccé Marie thanked her husband, McCarthy Marie for always being by her side from the beginning.

“I remember there was the first Ophelia show, I think I had just gotten married. We did the show at St. Martin School…it was a trade show…and I really have to thank and appreciate Mark [her husband], for allowing me to sing and always being there when I sing,” she said.

She recalled going to Paris to do her first recording with Mark’s I remember when I first went to Paris to do the first recording with Cadence-lypso icon, Gordon Henderson who is Mark’s friend.

“I was afraid. It was Exile One and I had to go and work with them…but Mark Marie made that possible, because he was there, it was possible to do anything. And that is why I must continue to pray for him everyday because if he’s not there like the vibrancy I have today, I don’t know what I would have done.”

She further stated how her music and character has impacted the lives of her Dominican people.

“And now after 18 recordings, I can talk abut 40 years of making people happy, 40 years of sometimes crying on stage, 40 years taking Dominica on my back and wherever I go, she goes; 40 years of reaching senior citizens but also younger persons…and that is what I like the most: working with and among, people and encouraging them, motivating them,” Marie said.

“I will continue as much as I can and as far as I can to be your lady of song. I’m looking forward to being 50 in that position. I love it.”

Marie will be the highlight of the ‘Mama Creole Mother’s Day Weekend Show’ which is scheduled to take place at the strip (Lalay Coco) on Saturday, May 11th from 9 pm and Sunday, May 12th from 6 pm.

Various other artists will also be featured at this event.