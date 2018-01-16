Our very own lady of Song Ophelia Marie will perform her famous Cadence-Lypso music “Under The Trees” area of The Normandie hotel, in St Ann’s Trinidad for Carnival 2018. Marie, is returning to the Normandie for a series of concerts after being very well received in years prior.

She appears Under The Trees near the hotel on Sunday, February 4, Wednesday, February 7, and Friday, February 9, 2018. David Rudder is also slated to perform.

Marie will be accompanied by fellow Dominican musicians Fred Nicholas on Bass and Andrew “Bird” Bellonie on Guitar.

Cadence-Lypso is a blend of Trinidadian Calypso and Cadence with musical influences from various cultures which include Haiti, North America, Africa and the French Antilles.