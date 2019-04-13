DSC holds successful “Dress to Impress” fashion show

On April 11th 2019, the Dominica State College successfully staged its first ever professional wear fashion show which was dubbed “Dress to Impress.”

The show was well received by the student body and staff. The models showcased outfits in segments such as “From day to night” which featured work attire which can be used to transition to a night out, “Casual Fridays” which featured outfits which can be worn to work on a typical dress-down day like Friday and “Office chic” which featured classic corporate wear.

A total of 12 models hit the runway during the fashion show.

The outfits were sponsored by Ramon’s Clothing Store located at #9 Cork Street and Faithful Hands Clothing Store located at 48 Independence Street. Music was provided by DJ Remzz.

The Student Affairs department of the DSC hopes to continue to engage students in activities geared toward their professional and personal development.

The show was organized by Miss Ellena Bowers, Career Development Coordinator within the department.

Some more pictures of the event can be seen below.