ECCO fires two top management officialsDominica News Online - Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 9:23 AM
The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc has announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the Office Manager have been relieved of their duties.
A release from the organization said that the decision, which was taken by the new Board of Directors, took effect on December 14, 2017. ECCO said it followed an internal audit to facilitate planning for future operations which mandated changes in several key areas of operations.
“These changes include the Chief Executive Officer and the Office Manager being relieved of their duties effective December 14, 2017. Reasons for this decision include deficiencies in management structure and operational procedures,” the release stated. “The Chief Executive Officer and Office Manager have served the organization for a lengthy period of time and the Board extends best wishes to them both as they move on. The effect of these decisions on the operations of the organization will be kept at a minimum with the temporary appointment of a director to oversee the organization’s day to day actions.”
ECCO has said that all of the prescribed and adopted changes are in accordance with the Labour
Laws of St Lucia where the organization is headquartered.
Meantime, at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier this month, two new members were elected to the organization’s Board of Directors which comprises seven St. Lucians and five other directors from other member territories of ECCO. Daryl Bobb continues to serve as Dominica’s representative.
The composition of the new Board is:
St Lucia:
Martin James (Elected Chairman), Christine Charlemagne (Elected Vice Chair). Claudia
Edward, Hugh James, Courtney Louis (new), Buffalo Odlum and Gilroy Hall (new).
Dominica – Daryl Bobb
Grenada – Wayne Green
Antigua – Tito Thomas
St Kitts & Nevis – Vernalderine Francis
St Vincent & the Grenadines – Jemmot Anthony
ECCO has promised to communicate any additional changes while the company continues its
internal review aimed at providing better representation to its members and better quality service
to its clients and the general public.
The release ends by stating, “the organization also wishes to thank the many clients who continue to act in accordance with the law and extends seasons greetings to all members staff, clients and the general public.”
Smells to me of deficiencies. Discrepancies perhaps, certainly lack of oversight I’d say. Typical Caribbean way, no proper explanation leaving the case open to rumour and speculation.