The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc has announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the Office Manager have been relieved of their duties.

A release from the organization said that the decision, which was taken by the new Board of Directors, took effect on December 14, 2017. ECCO said it followed an internal audit to facilitate planning for future operations which mandated changes in several key areas of operations.

“These changes include the Chief Executive Officer and the Office Manager being relieved of their duties effective December 14, 2017. Reasons for this decision include deficiencies in management structure and operational procedures,” the release stated. “The Chief Executive Officer and Office Manager have served the organization for a lengthy period of time and the Board extends best wishes to them both as they move on. The effect of these decisions on the operations of the organization will be kept at a minimum with the temporary appointment of a director to oversee the organization’s day to day actions.”

ECCO has said that all of the prescribed and adopted changes are in accordance with the Labour

Laws of St Lucia where the organization is headquartered.

Meantime, at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier this month, two new members were elected to the organization’s Board of Directors which comprises seven St. Lucians and five other directors from other member territories of ECCO. Daryl Bobb continues to serve as Dominica’s representative.

The composition of the new Board is:

St Lucia:

Martin James (Elected Chairman), Christine Charlemagne (Elected Vice Chair). Claudia

Edward, Hugh James, Courtney Louis (new), Buffalo Odlum and Gilroy Hall (new).

Dominica – Daryl Bobb

Grenada – Wayne Green

Antigua – Tito Thomas

St Kitts & Nevis – Vernalderine Francis

St Vincent & the Grenadines – Jemmot Anthony

ECCO has promised to communicate any additional changes while the company continues its

internal review aimed at providing better representation to its members and better quality service

to its clients and the general public.

The release ends by stating, “the organization also wishes to thank the many clients who continue to act in accordance with the law and extends seasons greetings to all members staff, clients and the general public.”