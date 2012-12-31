ENTERTAINMENT: Cornell “Fingers” Phillip ties the knotDominica News Online - Monday, December 31st, 2012 at 10:14 PM
Top Dominican musician, Cornell Phillip of WCK and more recently, FANATIK fame, got married on Sunday December 30, 2012, at the Catholic chapel in the lovely mountain top village of Giraudel – his bride, the beautiful Carlyn Xavier, the dynamic lead singer of FANATIK, who is also a registered nurse and the mother of his fifteen month old daughter.
The wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends, including several well-known Dominican personalities. The homily at the ceremony was delivered by Deacon Brancker John, who is well on the way to becoming a priest but who has also had a taste of celebrity in Dominica as calypsonian and calypso king, ‘De Brakes’.
As one of Dominica’s top keyboardists and producers, Cornell would have experienced many “highs” during his musical career. However, it would not be unrealistic to imagine that this latest move from dedicated musician and father to husband would have produced a special high for him and his bride.
Congratulations Cornell and Carlyn. May you have a successful and happy future! together!
Below are some photos of the wedding. Photos by Mc Carthy Marie
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
72 Comments
Congrats from the the Giraudel Massive
Really!!! I go online to read what is happening in my country, and that’s the news I getting??? Who cares who get married to whom, that’s not important to me. Keep us up to date with important issues. That’s gossip, its non of my business………..GO post wedding picture on Facebook if u want publicity.
Go sit your miserable self somewhere.Jalousie killing you. Do you say the same thing when ET and other Entertainment shows are on, or magazines show celebrity pictures? Lighten up and let the people have their moment. Cornell has contributed much to Dominica and culture and no one is more fitting of having his wedding on the net and every magazine than him. Go and sit down met jalousie
I agree!!!
Congratulations Carlyn and Cornell. Let God be the centre in your marriage and let the love of Christ prevail in both of you.
Congrats my friend haven’t seen u for years but I wish u nothi g else but happiness with ur bubbie and daughter . Hoping to see u again some day in person allthe best for the new year!
Congrats!!!
Congratz
Congratulations Cornell and Carlyn! May God continue to bless your union. One love.
congrats to the mr and mrs god’s blessing on ur union
So who is next, Linden?
whippeee congrats FINGERS and Carlyn. Beautiful pics couldn’t be happier for you all.
Cornell congrats man from a former classmate, beautiful wife indeed.
Happy new year manseh Tri-State. YOU NEXT!!! SMA and CHS are perfect matches and even though you may like another SMA old boy, is every man for himself this 2013 there. haha yes I doing my research. Woman I love and admire you, the more I learn the more I want you. Peeping Tom I’m back for my Tri-State Beauty. Fingers lock down his wife it’s time I do the same and Tri-State is my dream wife!
Haha Admirer you still on Tri-state case? Don’t bother with the marco or jalousie that gave you thumbs down I like when you hustle Tri-State.
Cornell has a beautiful wife real cool chic. I’m just so happy for the two of them and wish them a happy and blessed marriage.
Congrats to the bride and groom.
congrats Cornell all the best to you and the wife.
Congrats to the Xavier Blood Line… Congrats Bro.. You made a good choice… She is a Xavier.. LOL… All the best in 2013+.. One Love..
CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER. KEEP ON SMILING BOTH OF YOU…..
A HAPPY COUPLE. THE SMILES SAY IT ALL. MAY THE GOOD LORD BLESSINGS FALL OVER YOU ALL.
Yes Cornel, congratulations to you both… it was long time coming, Carlyn you are the WOMAN, eh he and to CAKAFET, marry an SMA guy too…
Really! Who may that be?
wow wow Xavier family member made a big step. Congratulation and I wish you all a long happy and rich marriage all the days of ya’ll lives.
Its indeed a perfect begining to the new year 2013.
Congratulations Mr and Mrs Phillip.
Congrats to my SMA school mate. May the Creator continue to guide and protect you as you embark on your new journey. Cheers man!!!
Congratulations! to the both of you and surely she is the gift from God and the well intended package. Long life and happyness to both of you.
Congrats Cornell and Carlyn. Wishing you a lifetime filled with love and happiness. Wish we could have shared your special day with you, but glad all the same that we could watch the live stream. See you soon <3
Congratulatons Cornell; I hope she ‘sang to you ‘ at the wedding! or was it done privately? Just asking?
Congrats cornel and Carlene.. All the best in 2013..
Domino Queen I see you tie the knot but I did not see one domino player in the pics, why? congrats to you and your family.
Another SMA boy bite the bullet.
CAFAFETE, I marry an SMA guy too…what about you, no good woman find you yet
Marriage is a beautiful and treasured gift Cakafete. If at this stage he didn’t know what a precious Empress he was blessed with then he wouldn’t know again. No bullet to bite. Too often our men let great women languish.love is an eternal flame that just needs to keep burning
wow, need to c more men from d/a take that brave step. they have been living a common law relationship for decades. women tell them to put the ring on it. doh give all ur energy to a man that is not going to marry u. make them seal the deal. congrats carlyn n fingers u guys r role models.
I agree with you 100%….and wat bothers me more…when the man dies he is left to mourn his commonlaw wife…Women deserve better than this.
Congratulations to Cornell and Carlyn..I applaud you guys on your step forward…I was really touched that you let the world share to some extent in that special aspect of your life..I pray God’s blessings on your union.
role models? and for the longest while he never got married
This is music to the heart and soul and ears. Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife. May God bless you all richly
Congratulations Cornell and Carlyn. Beautiful couple. Thanks for allowing us overseas family members to view your nuptials in real time. Technology is great. We appreciated every moment. Happiness always.
Congrats. Good couple.
Congrats to the new couple! May the Creator be your guide always.
Bro have are happy happy and blessed new year you and your new family stay safe take good care of yours in 2013 and to come
I wish you both a long lasting marriage and good luck
it was a very joyous moment. Wish u both all the best and long life together filled with love and happiness
Carlene, you made a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you.
AT LAST! CONGRATS FINGERS I DID SO A FEW YEARS AGO NOW I AM HAPPY TO SEE THAT A LADY LIKE YOUR CARLYN COULD GET YOU TO TAKE THAT MATURE AND RESPECTABLE STEP. I WISH YOU GUYS A LIFE OF HEALTH AND HAPPINESS AND ALSO I WISH THAT YOU ALLOW THE MUTUAL LOVE AND RESPECT YOU GOT FOR EACH OTHER TO BE YOUR GUIDE WHEN THE CHALLENGES COME, AND THEY WILL. LONG LIFE BRO. NOW I NEED TO TALK TO A FEW OTHER WCK AND FANATIC MEMBERS ABOUT FOLLOWING IN YOUR FOOTSTEPS.
Keep the advice bro
ur SOT
Wow~! news…
Jealous much….
congrats but in what way is this news-worthy? Not hating, i’m happy for them cause everyone has the right to be happy but i’m just saying this isn’t news.
Congrats my Bros….Blessings…Longevity…Guidance…and many Happy Years…
One Love CP…
CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH, MAY GOD GRANT YOU LONG LONG HAPPY BLESSED LIFE TOGETHER AND A LITTLE BOY.
Hidden due to low comment rating. Click here to see.
man or woman whatever you are;
why do you have to be the fly in thsse people’s champagne.
can’t you see this is a bless moment for a lovely couple,why don’t you keep your, whatever that bugs you in your house or apartment where ever you are.
ON a better note;CONGRATS to the NEWEST COUPLE of 2013,May JAH guide and proctect you in your new life.What a wonderful musical combination.
sorry i had to put my comment here,i just wanted to take care of that ‘FLY’ in your CHAMPANGE CELEBRATION;
Anyway GOOD LUCK AND GOOD LIFE.
To my knowledge there are more than five (500) hundred species of drosophila in the Hawaiian islands alone!
I am sure there are at least three different spices in Dominica, those I discovered there when I was a kid growing up; I did not do any comprehensive research, if I did; I am sure I may have found many more species existing in Dominica.
Nevertheless, you have qualified for the fourth specie of Drosophila in Dominica, thus it takes one to know the other, except you are the fly buzzing around inserting yourself into peoples business that does not concern you!
If you think that I am a fly, certainly I fly very, very, high out of your class and reach, I can afford to drink Champaign everyday of my life if I wish to at my own expense; and if you believe you know Elizabeth, and her family so well ask her and she can give you a rundown on this man you term a fly; as I said there are more than five hundred species of fly’s known in the scientific world in Hawaiian island alone, so it would be interesting to know to which phylum you belong.
Notice I did not mention Elizabeth by name, however based on her response in whatever term, tone or taste any idiot would recognized that she responded to someone she konows, and inspite of any hostitlity one mayobserved, we are friends, and that is why I am suggesting you mind your buisness.
You have no name: you are not even intelligent enough recognize when you are talking to a man or woman; so once again let me introduce myself.
I am Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, I am born in the Village of Wesley, I am a man called Son in the village, ask anybody they will tell you I am above the status of a fly, and above you; in the first place you have no name placing you in the category of a nobody!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!!
I mean sometimes people shield their identity for obvious reasons, but in your case I detect that you are just a nobody happy to have a phone which you come here and run off your mouth.
Though I never meet the bride I am sure I knew about here long before you, Elizabeth has mentioned all of their names to me in our many conversations, I know how many nieces, brothers, and sisters and all the rest she has you see, so you had better be quiet.
And as for Apartment, I do not rent, if you wish I have many I can rent to you, at this point I don’t think I would though.
I am discriminating against you!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
Francisco do not ask people for a reference from me, we were friends for a short while, but to suggest that I know you as you would like that person above to believe–that is an exaggeration.
You live in Los Angeless and I Live in Toronto–it is not possible for me to know you so well, the same is for you to me.
To tell the truth, that person knows you much better than I do, because he or she spoke the truth about your mentality, which is an anoyance to everyone, who walks your way–including myself.
If only you would stop exalting yourself, so that God would exalt you!
Franciso ou say un sot!
“Somebody will not get the humor in it and they will accuse me of not knowing how to spell, I looking for all the thumbs down even from lady god in Canada”–Francisco
FETe, you are so right! This is not a laughing matter, when you accuse a person of having “the devil in their mind” Do you realize the damage that you do to that person’s reputation and their relationship with God? But you will pay at God’s appointed time for you; you better start saving your strength from now on, because you are in for some very severe pitches from God.
“The wan in Toronto use to be me friend, now she turn against me, cause I told her she always writing about God, nonetheless the devil is in control of her mind” Francisco And you think this is a joke! Well even the devil himself, would turn against you, because you have also spoken a lie against him.
You are simply a wilfully mischievous man, and yeah, God knows that about you too–so don’t expect his mercy and compassion, when He starts pitching against you
You just do not know how to speak positively speak or write so that people will not question or disagree with your expression, but that is just too bad for you.
By the way you got my thumbs down as well. Too bad I cannot give 100, you mischievous and dirty old man! You could have written a better comment to that beautiful news article.
Look like you are ‘Francisco’s ex-friend in Canada’….the nice Giraudel lady!
Keep the faith, friend!
Elizabeth, I agree I should not have suggested that the devil is in control of your mind in that other forum:
However, you created the monster that caused me to say that!
In the first place I am wight about what I quoted, you know that to be the truth; yet you contended that what I said was ” so stupid” the problem is that I quoted it as it is written in the Bible, it is the true written word of God, so I do not know if you were referring to me as a stupid person or you meant that God words are stupid.
And when you wrote the comment you honey your insult with a long laugh, one which is longer than my laugh, when I funny. And even when you discovered that I became angry over your comments you did not even find it necessary to clarify your comments, nor apologize for the comments you made. That’s okay anyway because is not the first time you have done something to me and never thought of an apology!
Even in you mail to me which I read this morning you had plenty to say, nevertheless, you did not say you are sorry for insulting me, I have never insulted you first not even once, and you cannot deny that!
Oh well, who cares?
Finally, I know that you think I am dumb because I stated East York, well trust me I erred because I know you are a resident of North York oui; so doh worry; and I also know the bride is your niece, and not you cousin.
Have a nice day, I doh reading all of your mail, I am to tired from performing in my friend video, I am not about to let you see it anyway, well maybe you will get to see it when it is released!
You had better apologize to me for every time you insulted me, if you refuse to do so, I will have to cut you loose forever; (an I doh joking dis time eh)!
I am going to sleep for the rest of the day, you know when one begin to age, that is getting older, tiredness last longer, and since ( I is wan little ole man) I stay tired long oui!
Dem tell me you is young girl oui:
Haahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
Eh eh Lizavier 4Jesus Blessings to you for 2013 and I do wish that you be blessed and given more wisdom for the year so you can continue to talk about “God”. I answered Francisco even before seeing your comment.
And I say Amen to Liz’s comment.
because she is yuh family.
@Francisco
Why do you always need a public audience to speak your garbage of self pride and lies? Well I will respond just the same!
You are no one, more than “your father who was a liar from the beginning”. And the more you speak the more you spew out those lies from your mind–and so, no one believes you. I really should have listened to those who knew you before me–even here on DNO before I made that grave mistake.
You are trying to impress DNO’s audience once more, with your suggestion “I will have to cut you loose forever” to make them think you have any hold on me–well I am glad that they already know you are nothing, just as I learned about you.
Yes! At first I accepted you as a person and a close friend–for I am human as well. But I quickly discvered that you were nothing more than a “fictuous twilight zone” exalting your self through that carnal mind of yours–I also have my convictions from commentators on DNO and many others–you know who they are as well.
It is I, who have cut you off, and you know it deep down within you. You are simply seeking for attention, as you have always done, like a wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing. It is no longer working for you.
You better stop fooling yourself, because nobody will buy your “twilight zone” mentality–especially when you speak about “quoting the Bible”–no one can quote God’s Word, if they do not know Him–and you are one of those persons, who do not know God at all.
I know Him by the indwelling of Holy Spirit in me, can you say that about yourself?
Your against me reaction is a simple display of fleshly fear of Holy Spirit in me–just like the demon spirit persons in the Bible were afraid of Jesus Christ.
Sorry, but I could not continue to build you up in that “destructive” attitude of pride and self-centeredness which you uphold–that is against God’s laws for me.
“For the lust if the eyes, the lust of the flesh, and the pride of existence is not of the Father, it is of the world”. If you know the Bible so well, I challenge you to prove it to DNO audience, by directing them to that scripture above.
Telemaque you have lost the last bit of respect that I ad for you. Why must everything revolve around you you are way to full of yourself and that is by no means near self confidence. Instead your attitudeis right there with arrogance and pomposity.
Mamizoo tell that again to Francisco.
Francisco live Liz alone. I know is she u talking about. And you should be ashame of yourself for saying “nonetheless the devil is in control of her mind”. God is the one who is supreme and if you do not accept that then I guess you will be flung down like “lucifer”. But alas Francisco, you have enough time to repent and she is not “God” since no one can be God but she is a “Servant” who has received the Holy Spirit for guidance.
I really feel sorry for you Francisco as I did not expect that kind of blashemy from a man like you Franciso. But the devil is roaming and he uses human beings. So what do I say but Father forgive him for he knows not want he has said.
sorry ashamed
Congrats Mr and Mrs Phillip.
Carleen my dear niece you are so beautiful. And I am glad that Cornell Phillip is the man whom you have chosen as he also chose you, to live the Life of Love together. The two of you are a beautiful couple, indeed!
And now I pray that your days as husband and wife will be blessed with the Love which has bonded you together, for this Love of our Living God, He who give us Life.
Have a good Life my dear girl, with you handsome husband; love him as I believe he loves you. Remember to let Love guide your ways in good times and bad times–for there will be those days ahaed of you.
By the way I am not surprised, because I guessed what was going to happen when you kept counting the days on facebook And I was right!
ok
carleen cudoes from class of 2008 .all the best to u cornell and daughter welcome into the clan of married couples