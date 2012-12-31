Top Dominican musician, Cornell Phillip of WCK and more recently, FANATIK fame, got married on Sunday December 30, 2012, at the Catholic chapel in the lovely mountain top village of Giraudel – his bride, the beautiful Carlyn Xavier, the dynamic lead singer of FANATIK, who is also a registered nurse and the mother of his fifteen month old daughter.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends, including several well-known Dominican personalities. The homily at the ceremony was delivered by Deacon Brancker John, who is well on the way to becoming a priest but who has also had a taste of celebrity in Dominica as calypsonian and calypso king, ‘De Brakes’.

As one of Dominica’s top keyboardists and producers, Cornell would have experienced many “highs” during his musical career. However, it would not be unrealistic to imagine that this latest move from dedicated musician and father to husband would have produced a special high for him and his bride.

Congratulations Cornell and Carlyn. May you have a successful and happy future! together!

Below are some photos of the wedding. Photos by Mc Carthy Marie