Arch City Records out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and MS Studio from St. Lucia teamed up to launch the inaugural Diadem Riddim, featuring 5 Gospel Artistes from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados (See records attached).

Diadem Riddim is a contagious Caribbean Reggae vibe that will keep you skanking all summer long. We wish to thank you for your continued support and for including these records on your Reggae and Gospel music rotations, as well as on your electronic and social media platforms.

Music for the recording was provided by Meriaha St. Louis. It was mixed & mastered by Meriaha St. Louis

and produced by: MS Studio and Arch City Records. The artwork and audio video were done by Hayden Billingy of NedYah Productions.

Diadem Riddim YouTube Audio Videos can be accessed at the links below:

Hayden Billingy – “God Nah Sleep”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GC9N9wSqb0k&t=21s

Sheree – “El Shaddai”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nL44n_xqNY

Andrea DaSilva ft. Andrew DaSilva – “Joy”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W01wgTui8jk

Khamal Primus – “Let Faith Arise”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq4GCaNVRG4

Durhams Boys and Crew – “Jesus Skank”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F72dvSnoiw0