The hit Famalay song produced by Dominican producer Krishna “Dada” Lawrence featuring Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous has won the Trinidad Roach March.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced that the song was played 346 times ahead of Kees Dieffenthaller’s Savannah Grass which played 207 times.

This title makes it Montano’s tenth Road March title and Bunji Garlin’s first. It is also the first time that the coveted Carnival title is being shared with a non-national. Skinny Fabulous is Vincentian.