‘Famalay’ wins Trinidad Carnival Road MarchDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 12:04 PM
The hit Famalay song produced by Dominican producer Krishna “Dada” Lawrence featuring Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous has won the Trinidad Roach March.
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced that the song was played 346 times ahead of Kees Dieffenthaller’s Savannah Grass which played 207 times.
This title makes it Montano’s tenth Road March title and Bunji Garlin’s first. It is also the first time that the coveted Carnival title is being shared with a non-national. Skinny Fabulous is Vincentian.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.