An initiative of Mira Entertainment Company in Dominica and endorsed by the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), ‘Soca In The City’ is set to bring a new addition to Mas Domnik 2017.

The initiative was announced at the first press conference for the carnival season held at the DFC’s office on Wednesday.

‘Soca In The City’ is carded to take place at the Board Walk Restaurant at Lalay Coco, between Loubiere and Castle Comfort and will be held every Thursday from 9:00 pm between the 12th of January and the 23rd of February.

This new venture, according to Managing Director of Mira Entertainment ‘Doctor’ Miguel Labadie, seeks “to help enhance Dominica’s carnival product.”

“For many years we have seen almost the same thing, the usual pageants, the great calypso event and the bouyon shows, although time by time we see new event, new products coming on stream. But with the growing popularity, the fast rising demand for Soca music these days, w felt the need to compliment what already is available as part of Dominica’s carnival celebrations and product. And here we have Soca In The City,” he said.

There will be features by local DJs including Dj Flip ‘Tha Boss’, Dj Matthew, Major Mystic, RS Digital and more.

Labadie said that the event will provide a “party atmosphere.”

“It will really provide that party atmosphere filled with positive energy with color, light, vibes and everybody can just come and fete, really party and have a good time,” he stated.

He also said that now is the best time to “come out of that box” in terms of the music that we enjoy.

“We will feature all the various sub-genres of Soca music from power Soca to groovy to the classy Soca music, Bouyon Soca music of course, EDM influenced Soca music, Afro Soca. So Soca In The City is the event to look forward to,” Labadie said.

He affirmed that the event will be a “big one for sure.”

See calendar of events for Mas Domnik 2017.