Promotion of the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) kicks off this week with the first in a series of Friday Festival Dwivés.

Acting Festivals Events Manager at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), Marva Williams said the Dwivés will be themed around Dominica’s 40 anniversary of independence.

“We have themed our Dwivé, so on September 28th we are going to celebrate 40 years of fashion,” she stated.

Williams continued, “together with the electronic bands we are going to highlight in a big way, the contemporary and more so, the traditions of the World Creole Music Festival.”

She said the second Dwivé will be held on October 5th and when 40 years of Dominica’s music will be highlighted.

“So we are going to have some of the longest standing bands in Dominica, we are going to be graced with some of our traditional singing groups, just to celebrate 40 years of music,” Williams said.

She also mentioned also that following week, which is October 12th, 40 years of dance will be celebrated.

“We will be graced with the presence of some of our traditional dancing groups to celebrate 40 years of dance,” she explained.

She said that the final Dwivé will be held on October 19th and will signify 40 years of cuisine.

Meantime, Williams said a number of initiatives have been launched in order to improve the WCMF experience.

“We are presenting the WCMF Combo Pack and we shared that on social media a few weeks ago,” Williams said. “If you are wondering what is the WCMF Combo Pack it leans on the merchandise aspect for the World Creole Music Festival. “Its Reunion year, we are celebrating 40 years of Creole and 20 years of bringing to you the WCMF and we want patrons to have things that can help them remember that experience that they are going to have this year.”

She said a special Combo Pack for the WCMF will be available at this year.

She pointed out that the WCMF Combo Pack comes with a phone cover, a key ring with a flashlight attached to it, an opener, a drawstring bag and a rag.

“Separate from that you will be able to purchase 48-inch umbrellas…,” she noted.

The price of the WCMF Combo Pack will be announced later.