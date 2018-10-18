First Serenade Band releases 2018 music videoDominica News Online - Thursday, October 18th, 2018 at 10:11 AM
The First Serenade Band has released it’s 2018 music video entitled Riches Of Dominica.
The song is a collaborative project between Cletus ‘Halibut’ Abraham, as the author and The First Serenade Band as the arranger.
The band decided to release the video to coincide with Dominica’s 40th anniversary of Independence.
The band sees the song as a motivational tool to the many Dominicans who survived the ravages of Hurricane Maria.
In Dominica’s quest to become the world’s first climate resilient nation on the planet, the First Serenade Band sees the song as a timely gift to the people of Dominica.
The video was released on Wednesday afternoon. It was shot and edited by Ambo Visuals.
Fyah!!!!!!! Pull it up selecta, pull it selecta… Ah leggo dis yah one.
Great job SERENADE AND WITH Hali,nuff respect