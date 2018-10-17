FLOW Dominica has committed $50,000 cash towards Kwéyòl Wandévou which is scheduled to run from 22nd to 25th October at the Botanic Gardens, while at the same time promising that Creole in the Park (CITP) will be on next year.

The event is being held after FLOW announced recently that it will not be hosting CITP this year.

Marketing and Communications Executive of FLOW Dominica, Ferdina Frampton said at a press conference on Wednesday that the company totally endorses Kwéyòl Wandévou.

“Our decision not to stage Creole in the Park in no way diminishes our commitment to the preservation of Dominica’s culture and heritage and so we want to this morning announce that we will be a major partner in this year’s Kwéyòl Wandévou, as our way of contributing to this year’s Independence Celebrations and Reunion Celebrations as well, and we will be providing EC$50,000 towards assistance in staging Kwéyòl Wandévou,” she said.

She said that FLOW will also give support “in kind” as well.

Frampton promised that the popular daytime CITP will be held next year.

“Notwithstanding God’s willing, we are hoping to be back with the FLOW Creole in the Park next year,” she stated.

As a matter of fact, she remarked that FLOW was already in the process of planning this year’s CITP.

“We were very much in the process of planning, we had a few things that were done,” she explained. “Our line-up was already complete, even with at least one of our foreign acts confirmed already. So there was every intention to host Creole in the Park this year and not for any other reasons that we heard in the public thereafter.”

However, she said a few weeks ago FLOW made the announcement that the company had to take a painful, but necessary decision, not to stage CITP, which have been held for the last 13 years.

“In fact this year would have been the 14th edition of Creole in the Park, having missed two,” she stated.