He admits that he is not a trained musician but a riddim created by him is one of the hottest and the most popular on the Bouyon scene right now.

The “Flute Riddim” is the creation of a young talented DJ who goes by the stage name, DJ Shill, and it has spawned a number of popular Bouyon songs, including “Drowning (the Thick Shabine Song),” “Big Chain,” among others.

DJ Shill, whose real name is Achille Eli, told Dominica News Online he did the riddim ‘on the spot.’

“I was by Dada (a producer) and we were talking about riddims,” he said. “We said right now we wanted a signature riddim. I asked him what is a signature riddim and he said he wanted something that has a lead in it. So, I said OK, I going to do a thing.”

Eli said he went home and simply created the riddim.

“So I went home and put it down ‘pap pap,’ it just came out,” he remarked. “I sent it for Dada and he told me that’s the next big thing, the next hottest thing. I was really surprised.”

Although the riddim has since grown beyond was he expected, Eli said it was initially made for a group from Mahaut for their song “Big Chain” and for J-Gunner and DJ Real Boss for their song “Drowning.” It was these two songs that actually popularized it after videos were posted online.

He stated that although he cannot play the flute himself but decided to use it in the riddim because he wanted to try something new and different.

Eli said he has created riddims for Triple Kay, WCK and First Serenade but the “Flute Riddim” is his biggest so far and more is on the way.

“I am working on this next one called ‘Light Them Up Riddim’ and I should release it by this week,” he said.

He promised it will be bigger than the Flute Riddim.

In the meantime, Eli is happy the riddim has found a home among the fans of Bouyon.

“I never knew it would be that big,” he stated. “I never knew, man.”

Listen to the riddim below.