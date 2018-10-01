Former member of Gaylords passes onDominica News Online - Monday, October 1st, 2018 at 10:14 AM
Clayton Julien Guiste, the bass guitarist of one of Dominica’s most famous bands, The Gaylords, has died.
Guiste died in London last week.
He was a founder member of the band, who, along with two other young boys, Crispin Seaman and Greg Bannis, started practising harmonies together in the 1960’s. This would eventually lead to the formation of one of Dominica’s most dynamic musical bands.
In addition his bassist role, Guiste was one of the band’s musical arrangers.
The Gaylords would co-opt more musicians, appoint a manger and go on to achieve the recognition that enabled them to perform in other Caribbean countries, North America and the United Kingdom, between 1969 and and 1973. During that period, the band also made two name changes. It became The Gaylords of Dominica and then, Gaylords Power Union.
Gaylords split up in 1974 but they would re-unite in 2003, to make a one-off nostalgic appearance at Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival.
Guiste remained in the UK and taught for a while. He then retired and started devoting more time to music again.
Below is the link to an online interview with Guiste after the band broke up.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Sorry to hear of his passing…The Gaylords Power Union played great music…and who can forget
lead singer Lord Breaker and also Lord Bingo…all so ably lead by manager Denis Joseph.