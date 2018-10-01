Clayton Julien Guiste, the bass guitarist of one of Dominica’s most famous bands, The Gaylords, has died.

Guiste died in London last week.

He was a founder member of the band, who, along with two other young boys, Crispin Seaman and Greg Bannis, started practising harmonies together in the 1960’s. This would eventually lead to the formation of one of Dominica’s most dynamic musical bands.

In addition his bassist role, Guiste was one of the band’s musical arrangers.

The Gaylords would co-opt more musicians, appoint a manger and go on to achieve the recognition that enabled them to perform in other Caribbean countries, North America and the United Kingdom, between 1969 and and 1973. During that period, the band also made two name changes. It became The Gaylords of Dominica and then, Gaylords Power Union.

Gaylords split up in 1974 but they would re-unite in 2003, to make a one-off nostalgic appearance at Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival.

Guiste remained in the UK and taught for a while. He then retired and started devoting more time to music again.

Below is the link to an online interview with Guiste after the band broke up.

http://othersounds.com/interview-clayton-julien-guiste/