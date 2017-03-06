Four teams have booked a spot in the semi-finals of the White Oak Rum Domino Competition in one-sided, quarter final matches played over the weekend .

Dangerous Public Enemies destroyed Mount Zion by 1396 points. Final scores – Enemies: 4,024, Mount Zion: 2628.

Dolphins also overpowered Tremors by 1.141 points. Final scores – Dolphins: 4,022, Tremors: 2,861.

Wake Up Stars defeated One Case by 1,000 points. Final scores – Wake up Stars: 4,010, One Case 3,010 and Rockers made light work of Stars beating them by 975 points. The final scores were Rockers 4,010 and Stars 3,135.

In semi-finals matches to be played on Sunday 12 March at 12 pm in Portsmouth, Dangerous Public will meet Rockers and Wake Up Stars will play Dolphins.