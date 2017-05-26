Roseau, Dominica – (May 23, 2017)………. The series of Jazz ‘n Creole fringe events leading up to the main stage event of the highly anticipated eighth annual Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival kicks off on Sunday, May 28,2017 at the Evergreen Hotel. This year’s Jazz Fringe will feature artistes such as Rob “Zii” Taylor, Claudette” XP” Peters, Marius Charlemagne & NJ30 Band, Bann Akayo, 8th Note Jazz Band, and C-Squared, among other performances

Events will be held at Evergreen Hotel, Urban Garden Café, Anchorage Hotel & Dive Centre, Fort Young Hotel, The Champs Hotel, Riverstone Bar and Grill, and Atlantique View Resort & Spa. The fringe events span from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 2, as follows:

-Sunday, May 28, 2017 Lazy Sunday Jazz – Evergreen Hotel, Castle Comfort

-Wednesday, May 31, 2017 French Quarters Street Jazz Festival – Urban Garden Café, Castle Street, Roseau

-Thursday, June 1, 2017 Word, Sound & Power- Jazz n Creole Edition – Anchorage Hotel & Dive Centre, Castle Comfort

-Friday, June 2, 2017 Jazz and Sass – Fort Young Hotel, Victoria Street, Roseau

-Friday, June 2, 2017 Jazzy Cocktail -The Champs Hotel, Picard

-Saturday, June 3, 2017 Soca and Jazz on the Rooftop – Atlantique View Resort & Spa, Anse De Mai

-Saturday, June 3, 2017 Riverside Jazz ‘n Creole – Riverstone Bar ‘n Grill, Belles

Main stage tickets are available for sale at the special price of EC$60.00 at all Jazz Fringe Events. Patrons interested in taking advantage of ticket specials are invited to attend the Jazz Fringe Events.

The Main Stage of the 8th Annual Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is carded for Pentecost Sunday June 4, 2017 at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park and will feature Courtney Pine, Michele Henderson, Breve, Ti-Orkest, Vocal Song and other acts..

Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is presented by the Government of Dominica, with headline partner Discover Dominica Authority and gold partner Digicel.

The event is also made possible through support from LIAT, Fine Foods Group of Companies, Rainbow Rentals, HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, Dowasco, Stewco Construction, Dominica Brewery & Beverages Ltd, TecHeads, Depex Colour Lab, Arden Sounds, R&R Multiimedia, DBS Radio, Kairi FM, DA Vibes, Vibes Radio, Q95, The Sun Newspaper, and Dominica News Online.