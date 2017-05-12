A number of local hotels and restaurants/bars have come on board in hosting a list of ‘fringe event’ in the run up to the staging of the 8th annual Jazz n Creole Festival 2017.

Anchorage Hotel, Evergreen Hotel, Urban Garden Café, River Stone bar and Grill, Atlantique View Resort, Fort Young Hotel, and The Champs, will all be hosting activities that are centered around the jazz genre and vibe.

The fringe events will feature bands and groups such as Word, Sound and Power Jazz n Creole Edition featuring NJ30 from Barbados, a band from the Kalinago Territory and DJ Sly at the Anchorage Hotel on June 1st; The Fanatik Band with Lyrique at the Fort Young Hotel slated for June 2nd; Sunset Cocktail with Mel-C and Joe Stoute at The Champs on June 2nd; 2ND annual Soca and Jazz on the Roof Top at the Atlantique View Resort on June 3rd

Marketing Executive of the Jazz festival, Monique Jacob, has stated that the festival has seen growth over the years in terms of the time period over which the event stretches.

“Jazz n Creole is in its eighth year, the festival has grown beyond just being a one-day event to now having a week of activities, and like I mentioned, we have fringe events starting on the 28th of May,” she remarked.

The dates for other fringe events, according to Jacob, are as follow; Evergreen Hotel- 28th May; Urban Garden Café- 31st May; River Stone Bar and Grill-3rd June.

The main stage event Cabrits in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 4 and will include world renowned, award winning, Courtney Pine, among other acts.