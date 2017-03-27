Sherlyn Joseph of the Goodwill Primary School has captured the 2017 Mademoiselle Francophonie title.

Joseph outperformed five other contestants to win that competition held at the Arawak House of Culture on Saturday 25th, March.

She copped the awards for Best Performing Talent, Best French Fashion Wear and Best Francophonie Wear presentation.

Reyanna Caprice of the Convent Preparatory School placed first runner-up and received the awards for Best French Oral presentation, while Cheynel Bazil from the St. Martin Primary secured the second runner-up spot.

Shanese Daway of the Newtown Primary received the award for Miss Photogenic; Kellianne Bunche representing the Morne Prosper Primary School captured the award for Best Francophone Spirit, while Daella Couchy of the Massacre/Canefield Primary School won the Best Francophonie personality award.

The event formed part of one of the major events organized for Francophonie month.

Last year’s winner was Jeanelle Phillip of the Grand Fond Primary School.