Gospel Artiste, Sernel Florent, has recently published a music video for his song ‘Attention’, that has hit the airwaves all across the world and is being played in places such as London, Africa, and Belize.

Being a Christian for over ten years, Florent, who goes by the stage name of ‘Sernel’, felt the need to take the idea of persons who disregard the voice of God, calling them to repent of their ungodly ways, and put this in the form of a song.

Speaking with Dominica News Online (DNO) earlier this week, Florent said that the storyline of the song indicates that no one knows “when we are going to leave this earth,” and so, we all must accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior before it is too late.

“We don’t know when we are going to leave this earth, we might be here today and tomorrow we are gone, and so, what the song is saying is to accept Jesus Christ in your life before it is too late,” he explained.

In the video, two young men are being ministered to by Florent one night, but unfortunately, they ignored his advice. On the same night, one of the young men “got seriously injured” and that situation caused the other to reflect and give his life to Christ.

“That was a wake-up call for the next one because he kept hearing that voice telling him to repent. So that was a wake-up call for him and then he changed his life around,” Florent stated.

This is not the only music video that Florent has made.

Five years ago, ‘Touch Me Again’ released and was based on a personal experience of the artiste.

“It was a time I was close to God, but certain times in your Christian walk, you kind of fade away and get that coldness. So that was a song asking God to touch me again to bring me back into that place where I once was. There was a time I was sick, and I thought I wouldn’t make it, and then God touched me,” he testified.

Florent noted that there are plans in place to have more videos out.

In fact, according to him, a new song that is “going to be bigger than Attention” is presently being cooked up in the studio.

“That is, trust me, going to be bigger than Attention,” he remarked.

See the video below.