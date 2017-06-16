Gospel artiste, Sernel Florent, who goes by the stage name of ‘Sernel’, has released for public listening another new single called ‘Giving praise’.

The song was officially released on Friday, June 16th, 2017 on the singer’s YouTube channel.

Sernel said that the song speaks about situations through whether we are Christians or not.

“People tell lies on you to defame your character. They will try all that they can in their power, to keep you down from reaching your goals in life. Because of the things that they say, it can bring you down to the point that you go to church and you can’t lift your hands to give God praise, cause your mind are thinking about the things they are saying about you,” he said.

He added that this song is rather an encouragement to persons in that it gives them the confidence to praise God no matter what people say, do or think.

“The song is encouraging you, don’t let what people say to prevent you from giving God praise. In addition, whatever people do to you, you have to forgive them, because this is the only way you will receive your breakthrough. We have to forgive and learn to love each other,” he remarked.

He prays that this new song will be a blessing to all the listeners and that it will be “everyone’s favorite track.”

Listen to the song below.