As part of DOMFESTA 2017 and the build up to the Jazz n Creole Festival, Gregory Rabess popularly known as ‘Wochla’ is releasing a series of videos of his live music performances which highlight his work in creole jazz music and in particular, bele jazz and pan jazz fusion.

In the first of these, Gregory Rabess (Wochla) performs his signature song Wochla (the Stone) at the Salle George Tarer in Pointe a Pitre, Guadeloupe on the final night of the Guadeloupe Poesie Festival 4th Edition, May 2014 featuring leading Guadeloupean musicians Michel Mado (keyboards), Raymond d’Huy (bass), Phillipe Morbaye (guitar), Eric Danquin (drums) and Klod Kiavue (congas, tanbou ka and percussion).

Gregory Rabess is a poet, singer, songwriter and musician from Dominica.