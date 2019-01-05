Hallie Bruney wins Miss DSC Mas JamboreeDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 11:02 PM
Hallie Bruney of Thibaud is the new Miss DSC Mas Jamboree.
Bruney beat five other contestants to win the event which has been organized by the Dominica State College for a number of years now.
1st runner up is Kristel Ferrol and Le sean Bellot placed 3rd (2nd runner up).
