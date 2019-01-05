Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

Hallie Bruney, Miss DSC Mas Jamboree 2019

Hallie Bruney of Thibaud is the new Miss DSC Mas Jamboree.

Bruney beat five other contestants to win the event which has been organized by the Dominica State College for a number of years now.

1st runner up is Kristel Ferrol and Le sean Bellot placed 3rd (2nd runner up).