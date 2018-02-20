Haxey, Logurz tie for Road March titleDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 2:23 PM
For the second consecutive year, the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) is declaring a “tie” for the Road March title in Dominica.
That decision came one week after Carnival 2018 was celebrated in Dominica from PRO of the DCA Davidson “Observer” Victor after the DCA held its first meeting after the carnival celebrations.
“I am pleased to inform you that we have decided on the 2018 Road March title and it’s yet another tie like 2017. We have decided that it will be shared between Haxey and Logurz,” Victor said.
Victor said from reports, Haxey, with his song ‘Sá ki sá-w sè sá-w’ dominated Carnival Monday, while ‘Maria Make She Wet’ by Logurz dominated Tuesday.
He said it was difficult to declare a “clear winner.”
“Both songs dominated the road and it was very difficult for us to get a clear winner like was the case in 2017 when it was shared, but I can say to you that this is the last time that is going to happen since we have decided to put the necessary mechanisms in place like Trinidad & Tobago to ensure that we have a tally of the songs played on the road on both days,” he stated.
Last year Sye (“Cartoon Cabinet”) and Lady V (“Spirit”) shared the prize.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
The wanna be music icon your ship is sinking. Your political agenda is falling asleep or on death ears. I don’t think it is wise to bring mal casa to NY.
Mi maji! Zo mawey enko.
this tie business is getting out of control.
Two handsome guys
TOTAL BS If the Calypso Association was doing their work properly, they would have come up with a sole winner. How can you take your decision based on the views of the public during carnival. Persons can be biased and go with the song they like, not that it was played more or was the most popular song played on the road. In my view, you assign someone to each band and that persons checks how many times each song is played. At the end of Carnival, you tally up everyone’s score sheets and you get a result. If then 2 songs are played the same amount, you then have a tie. Logic would prevail.
Again??? Two kings tie – Two kings tie!!!!!!