IN PICTURES: 2018 Calypso FinalsDominica News Online - Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at 11:18 AM
The finals of the 2018 calypso competition was an eventful one. After 17 years Bobb, who had come close to winning on a couple of occasions, finally took the calypso monarch title and the audience was left to wonder just how 2017 Monarch, Karessa, would have fared had he not walked off the stage during his first round performance. He would not sing again that night.
But the show went on and all other competitors when their turn came, made their bid for the title.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Scrunter you giving Bobb pressure,but you could have brush your tongue after having the mint man.
my beautiful pple