The finals of the 2018 calypso competition was an eventful one. After 17 years Bobb, who had come close to winning on a couple of occasions, finally took the calypso monarch title and the audience was left to wonder just how 2017 Monarch, Karessa, would have fared had he not walked off the stage during his first round performance. He would not sing again that night.

But the show went on and all other competitors when their turn came, made their bid for the title.