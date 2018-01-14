IN PICTURES: 2018 Calypso QuarterfinalsDominica News Online - Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at 9:07 PM
Thirty-three calypsonians took to the stage at the New Town Savannah on Saturday night (December 13, 2018) in the quarterfinals of the 2018 calypso competition in a bid to earn a spot in the next round of the competition.
DNO now shares with you photos of the quarterfinalists in action.
Photos by Zaimis Olmos Visual Arts.
