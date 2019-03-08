In Pictures: Carnival street jump up 2019Dominica News Online - Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 11:34 PM
P
Carnival celebrations 2019 climaxed with street jump up across the island on Monday and Tuesday. Photos taken by Ambo Visuals capture the vibrant festivities in Roseau.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.