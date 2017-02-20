For the fourth time, Lemar Irish ‘De Irish Kid’ of the St John’s Academy in Portsmouth, has won the Junior Monarch Crown.

He out-performed his competitors with his rendition ‘You Can Depend On Me’ written by Livington Cassell.

The show took place at the Eddie Andre Festival City in Pottersville last Friday.

A total of ten competitors took part in the event.

Nickima ‘De Empress’ Alfred, of the St Martin’s Secondary placed second with a song entitled ‘Toujou Tar’ (Always Late) written by Ian Jackson.

Third place went to Shakera ‘Shakera’ Williams of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary with a song entitled ‘Mr Step Daddy’ written by Ian Jackson.

Other schools which participated were the St. Mary’s Academy, the Community High School, St. Luke’s Primary School and the Roseau Primary School.

All photos by Chad Ambo/Discover Dominica Authority.