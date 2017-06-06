IN PICTURES: Jazz ‘n Creole 2017Dominica News Online - Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 11:06 AM
Despite some issues with the weather, hundreds flocked to Fort Shirley for the eight annual Jazz ‘n Creole.
Photographer, Zaimis Olmos, was on hand to capture scenes, faces, and atmosphere of the event.
See photos below.
1 Comment
But why every event in Dominica , the same groups of people are seen in photos. Our population is this small .