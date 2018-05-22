IN PICTURES: Jazz ‘n Creole 2018Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Hundreds of Dominican and visitors flocked to the Cabrits National Park on Sunday to witness the eighth annual Jazz ‘n Creole,
Patrons were treated to performances by Starz, Extasy Band and Pan in Harmony, Michele Henderson and Xavier Strings from Trinidad.
Photographer Zaimis Olmos was present to capture the sights and moments of the event.
See photos below.
All photos by Zaimis Olmos.
nice pictures. the partner splitting in the dirt was the best. would have like to zoom in on the face of the policeman in the background to see his expression more clearly.
It’s so unfortunate that all other bands pictures are up but there is not one pic of the Extasy Band yet still we preach every day support local. Thats unfair to the band. To my Extasy boys keep up the good work one day u will get the respect that is due to u. Dont like negativity take u down but instead use it and turn it positive. One love from one of your number one fan