On Monday Kwéyòl Wandévou kicked off at the Botanical Gardens in Roseau.

The event replaces Flow’s Creole in the Park (CITP) this year.

Recently the telecommunication company announced it will not be able to host CITP this year because of other commitments.

Kwéyòl Wandévou runs till Thursday.

See photos of days one and two of the event.

All photos shot by UNITE for the Discover Dominica Authority.