IN PICTURES: Miss Dominica 2017 pre-showDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 10:43 AM
The contestants vying for the coveted title of Miss Dominica 2017 presented themselves on Saturday for the first time to the public at a pre-show event at the Arawak House of Culture.
They appeared business attire and promotional speech, one minute talent, swim wear and elegantly casual rounds.
The ladies in search of the crown are Karla Henry, Zethra Baron, Gabrielle Abraham, Terisa Lewis, Ketisha Joseph, Esther Francis and Jade Romain.
See photos below from the event.
Photos by Chad Ambo/Discover Dominica Authority.
3 Comments
Little by little the sinful influence from Babylon (America) is leaching into our once moral and clean character. What business does a lady have to undress, have a little piece of silk barely covering her “TIS” on a public stage? Some of them hesitate to undress in private for their own husband – But see them shake it on stage. Real Sodomy.
Wow DNO. You really gave it to us, those beautiful pictures. Special thanks to you.
Dominican beauties. It looks like the competition will be a tough one. Good luck to you ladies. I know you will do your best. Keep in mind as you concentrate on winning the crown, relax and enjoy yourself in the interim. It is a great experience to be a contestant in the Dominican beauty contest. I wish each one of you the best and good luck.
THANKS for the pics DNO.
we appreciate it much