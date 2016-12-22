The contestants vying for the coveted title of Miss Dominica 2017 presented themselves on Saturday for the first time to the public at a pre-show event at the Arawak House of Culture.

They appeared business attire and promotional speech, one minute talent, swim wear and elegantly casual rounds.

The ladies in search of the crown are Karla Henry, Zethra Baron, Gabrielle Abraham, Terisa Lewis, Ketisha Joseph, Esther Francis and Jade Romain.

See photos below from the event.

Photos by Chad Ambo/Discover Dominica Authority.