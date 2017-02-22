IN PICTURES: Ole Mass and Sensay Festival 2017Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 12:58 PM
The National Cultural Council and the Division of Culture in collaboration with the Discover Dominica Authority and The Portsmouth Town Council, hosted on Tuesday evening the annual Ole Mass and Sensay Festival in the town of Portsmouth.
The festival featured a variety of traditional carnival bands including sensay, bann mauve, stilt walkers and lapo kabwit.
The festival is held in a different community every year.
See photos below of the event.
All photos by Chad Ambo/Discover Dominica Authority.
possie is d best