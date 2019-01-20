Share
Carnival 2019, with the theme, a “Sizzling Explosion,” opened with a grand national parade on Saturday, Januray 19. According to DFC Events Coordinator, Marva Williams, the event included elements of colour, pageantry, calypso, costumes, traditional ole mass “and all the little elements that make up our carnival.”

Below are some photos of the opening parade. Photos by Roy Sanford.