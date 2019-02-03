The opening parade for St. Joseph carnival 2019 was held on Saturday February 2nd, 2019.

The parade started at the Isiah Thomas secondary School bus stop and moved along the St. Joseph main road on to the main street of the village. The groups which participated in the parade included Darkies, Sensay, Lapo Kabwit, National Band Flag Wavers, Bwa-Bwa and Cheerleaders.

Below are some photos of the event. All photos by Dwight Thomas.