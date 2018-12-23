The RiverSong chorale brought joy and good tidings to the Community Hostel’s Inc. (CHI) also known as the Grotto home for the homeless. The inhabitants joined in by clapping and singing along to the well-known carols.

Some brave individuals from the crowd were encouraged to step forward to do their own renditions to delight of everyone present.

In the spirit of giving RiverSong also presented the Grotto with a Christmas hamper to cap off the evening.