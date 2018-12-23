IN PICTURES: RiverSong spreads Christmas spirit at GrottoDominica News Online - Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 2:31 PM
The RiverSong chorale brought joy and good tidings to the Community Hostel’s Inc. (CHI) also known as the Grotto home for the homeless. The inhabitants joined in by clapping and singing along to the well-known carols.
Some brave individuals from the crowd were encouraged to step forward to do their own renditions to delight of everyone present.
In the spirit of giving RiverSong also presented the Grotto with a Christmas hamper to cap off the evening.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.