A section of the video for the smash hit bouyon-soca track Famalay was shot at the Cabrits in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

The video stars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous. It will also feature dance crews, costume bands, sensay groups, cultural performers and other individuals from Dominica as extras.

The photos and videos below capture some scenes at the location of the shoot.