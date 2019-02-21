IN PICTURES (updated): Video shoot of bouyon-soca song ‘Famalay’Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 1:45 PM
A section of the video for the smash hit bouyon-soca track Famalay was shot at the Cabrits in Portsmouth on Wednesday.
The video stars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous. It will also feature dance crews, costume bands, sensay groups, cultural performers and other individuals from Dominica as extras.
The photos and videos below capture some scenes at the location of the shoot.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.