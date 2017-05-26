DOMFESTA 2017 celebrations continue with an INTERNATIONAL FIESTA scheduled to take place at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Saturday May 27 from 5.00pm.

The Fiesta will feature food, music, short films, art, fashion modeling, live music and dance performances representing the cultures of Cuba, Venezuela, China, France, Ghana and Nigeria in West Africa.

The fiesta provides an international dimension to DOMFESTA. It is an opportunity for the Dominican population to know more about the culture of the countries being featured, countries which have a significant presence in Dominica in terms of student population, embassies and development cooperation projects.

The fiesta is a family-friendly event and it is free and open to the public. Parents are encouraged to take their children along. The fiesta is being organized by the Cultural Division.

Another international element of DOMFESTA 2017 is a puppet show entitled Unis Vers l’Univers produced by two French artistic companies, Compagnie Zig Zag and L’Autre Bord Compagnie and presented by the Alliance Francaise at the Arawak House of Culture on May 31 at 5:00pm. This event will bring down the curtains on DOMFESTA 2017.

In other DOMFESTA news, the Cultural Industries Information Fair originally carded for Friday May 26 at the Windsor Park Stadium has been postponed until further notice.