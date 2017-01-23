Her first major single –“Picture Perfect Remix,” a mix of Soca & Dub fused together, Au.Rellie, a current student of Accounts & Finance at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus, did not only sing this one but penned it from scratch. A remix to Lyikal’s Picture Perfect, one of the top Soca songs for 2017, Au.Rellie lyrical content promises to be hardcore and definitely a hitter for Carnival 2017.

Aurelle “Au.Rellie” Joseph was born and raised in the quiet community of Vieille Case, Dominica. A very crafty young woman, she attended elementary school at then Portsmouth Government School and went on to complete high school at Portsmouth Secondary School. A product of her church choir, Au.Rellie constantly got in trouble at school for scribbling and freestyling. After completing her studies at the Dominica State College, she was employed briefly by the Discover Dominica Authority and The National Bank of Dominica; two positions she exceled at.

In 2016, while on vacation break, the worst that could ever happen, did, when she was unjustly arrested. This situation did not stop her from getting back to school and completing her studies as well as pursuing her love for fashion; she took on Event Planning & Coordinating, Sewing and has placed all her bottled-up emotions into music while still caring for her eight year old daughter.

Au.Rellie plans to present numerous compilations with Caribbean and International producers and artists and to date acknowledges the ones who have helped her thus far both regionally and locally namely; Peter ‘WildFire” Noel (Trinidad), Devon “Lyrikal” Martin (Trinidad), Kendoyll Simpson (Belize), Darien Bailey (Barbados), Krishna “Dada” Lawrence (Dominica), Edmond “Chum” Telemaque (Dominica), Samuel Ryner(Dominica), Wayne McLawrence(Dominica), Christon Azille (England) and Tommy Cognette (Dominica).

Au.rellie believes her family is her biggest motivation and with their constant encouragement she is ready to take on the soca market.

New Single coming soon ” Wah We Come Here For”

Au.Rellie is managed by ACEM By Jael Inc, a Dominican Agency; for bookings – [email protected] or 767 295 3973.

Listen to Picture Perfect below.